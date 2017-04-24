First touring African-American 'Phantom' actor comes to Austin

AUSTIN - Thousands of people have poured into Bass Concert Hall as 'Phantom of the Opera' is currently showing in Austin. However, this specific show has some history to it for Austin and the entire country.

Phantom of the Opera first came to Broadway on Jan. 26, 1988. During these past 29 years, many things have changed and improved in the production. Stage Manager Mitch Hodges said not only is it the first show he saw, it is also the musical he grew up watching. He added performing in Bass Concert Hall brings out the best of the show.

"It's a very, very big hall for us and having all those seats filled with an audience response that just pours over the stage is great," Hodges said. "It's just something that you never hear before. It's really nice."

Phantom of the Opera is also a show with a large amount of costumes, as there are about 1,200 costume pieces.

"There's always a laundry machine going somewhere, even after the show," Hodges said. "For an hour and a half, there's somebody always here doing laundry."

No matter where you see Phantom of the Opera performed, there's one thing you are likely to see -- the chandelier. It is an iconic part of the musical and almost always put in whatever room the musical is being performed in. Austin's show has with it a brand new chandelier -- one with more than 6,000 beads and 632 beads as well as real gold. The chandelier weighs one ton.

"You can imagine how much that takes to maintain," Hodges said. "It catches each little bit of light to make sure each and every patron gets the same show every day."

Once the chandelier is in place, as well as the audience, it's time for the Phantom to take the stage. Derrick Davis has been cast to play the Phantom on this tour, a role he has always wanted to play once he realized he wanted to get into acting.

"It's an iconic role," Davis said. "Most leading men want to play this role at some point in their career."

Davis said he has always been motivated to give more than 100 percent every time he steps on stage because he never knows who is in the audience.

"Somebody is going to be seeing theater for the first time and someone may be seeing theater for the last time," Davis said. "I want to give it my all."

Davis also holds a special place in this show's history. Davis is the first African-American cast as the Phantom on the national tour and the second in the show's 29 years of existence.

"It's so special to have mothers come up to me at the stage door with their kids and tell me that their kid saw me come through the mirror and say, 'Oh my gosh, Mom -- he looks like me,'" Davis said. "It changes my life every single time."

Davis said when an African-American like himself can be given such a prominent role like the Phantom, it helps open the eyes for audience members as well.

"To see people and audiences coming around to the place where they can accept it and understand it is valuable," Davis said. "As long as the person has the talent and the ability to play the role, they can tell the story on matter what they look like. It's a beautiful thing."

With this year's Oscars having a record six black actors nominated, including multiple winners, Davis said he is excited to see this progression happening on all types of stages.

"It's wonderful to see the progression that we've seen in theater and in entertainment as a whole for people of color," Davis said. "They can do anything in life, as long as they put their minds to it and work hard for it."

While Davis said he is proud and honored to be the first phantom on tour, he also said he is confident he won't be the last.

