'Over-rated' Meryl Streep gets 20th Oscar nomination, breaks record

Actress Meryl Streep poses with The Cecil B. DeMille Award in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Meryl Streep, G.O.A.T.?

Maybe.

The acclaimed actress broke her own record Tuesday morning, receiving her 20th Academy Awards nomination, the most for any actor in the history of the awards. Katharine Hepburn and Jack Nicholson share the honor of second most nominations with 12.

The accomplishment didn't go unnoticed by those who followed her critical speech at the Golden Globes earlier this month and the backlash that ensued, led by President Donald Trump. While accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement, Streep criticized Trump, refraining from mentioning him by name but recalled a time on the campaign trail that the Republican appeared to mock a disabled reporter.

It was a message that resonated with some, including Orange is the New Black actress Uzo Aduba, who carried a sign reading "what Meryl said" to the Women's March on Washington Saturday.

But not others.

Trump responded on Twitter, denying the accusation and retaliated with insults, calling Streep "over-rated."

As we noted then, it's a hard claim to back up.

In addition to her 20 Oscar nominations, Streep has three Oscar wins, 30 Golden Globe nominations, 16 Screen Actors Guild nominations, a Presidential Medial of Freedom, a Kennedy Center Honor... and so on.

On Twitter, some backed the idea that the actress doesn't deserve another award.

FUN FACT: Meryl Streep's name must be read as a nominee for any year in which she made a film. #OscarNoms — Mark Hobin (@Mark_Hobin) January 24, 2017

Am I the only one who thinks that Meryl Streep shouldn't have all those noms? pic.twitter.com/ha2oYoT2MM — Enthusiastic Ben (@KinseyKeith) January 24, 2017

Others had jokes on the irony of the overrated claim.

Today Meryl Streep received her 20th, yes 20th, Oscar nomination. Yet further proof of #alternativefacts that she is overrated. #OscarNoms — Stella Rouse (@Stella_Rouse) January 24, 2017

When @TheAcademy nominates Meryl Streep for an Oscar pic.twitter.com/FZzK50cZYw — Lī (@lasciatemisolaa) January 24, 2017

Streep, for her part, had a simple response.

this is Meryl Streep's official statement regarding her record-setting 20th #OscarNoms https://t.co/946dtVfv3z pic.twitter.com/bllgi3uUkK — Cara Ann Kelly (@CaraReports) January 24, 2017

