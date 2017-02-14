Oscar-nominated short films find their stride in digital age

Borrowed Time, nominated for Best Animated Short film at the 89th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo: ShortsHD)

AUSTIN - It’s not hard to pinpoint the films nominated for honors at the 89th Annual Academy Awards.

“La La Land”, “Moonlight”, and “Manchester by the Sea” – to name a few -- are all critically acclaimed films that have urged film fans to flock to theaters to catch a glimpse of the movie magic before the big award show Feb. 26, 2017.

Although it seems feature films receive the majority of the spotlight at the Oscars, their 40-minute or fewer counterparts are starting to appeal to the masses as thought processes steer more toward instantaneous entertainment and memorable moments.

"One of the things that make people really enjoy going to [shorts] is that you feel like you’ve watched so many different stories and you could be like ‘Oh, the way he told that was so interesting,'" said Carter Pilcher, CEO and Founder of ShortsHD, the first high-definition movie channel dedicated to shorts.

Pilcher, a former investment banker turned film connoisseur, also serves as a voting member of the Short Film and Feature Animation Branch of the U.S. Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences.

While breaking down the draw of shorts toward more mainstream crowds, Pilcher explained, "You feel like – at least a guy like me – like it’s something I can grasp and tear apart in my mind."

At an event in Austin, Texas Friday at Google Fiber, Pilcher aired snippets of the dozen or so short films nominated at the Academy Awards this year in the Live Action, Animation and Documentary categories. Though shorts can take up significantly less time than their feature-length counterparts, the emotional punch is never missed.

Animation

Out of the three animation shorts shown at the screening, one by former Pixar animators struck a chord with the human emotion felt when dealing with unexpected tragedy: a far cry away from the tale of growing up in the movie "Toy Story." Within the first minute or so, the hyper-reality of "Borrowed Time" strikes your soul. There's nothing but an old, dusty western road and a cowboy walking toward a cliff. His sadness resonates off the screen. In a flashback, the reasoning behind the sadness is unveiled, as you see a young cowboy accidentally shoot his father off the same cliff with a rifle while attempting to rescue him. The visuals of the scene become heart-wrenching as you see the blood-spattered young man cling onto the only piece of his father he has left: a pocket watch with a picture of the both of them. As the film returns to present time, and you see the older cowboy contemplating suicide, the nature of the Pixar graphics really begins to sink in. Some might say, "Wow, that was unexpectedly dark, but it was also very authentic."

Live Action

The theme of real life issues continued into the Live Action category with the story of an Algerian native seeking French citizenship in the 1990s during the Algerian civil war. The timely French film, "Ennemis Interieurs" or "Enemies Within" places a Muslim man in a dimly lit interrogation office. Though the majority of the film was shot in the same room, the lighting of the scene sparks emotions in the viewers. The sharp contrast of the brightly lit mosque flash-back creates a feeling of serenity and safety as the main character dodges questions about possible terrorism. His soliloquy about not lumping all Muslims together, based on his past experience of being jailed while allegedly innocent, invokes utter sympathy. At the end when he does give into the demands of the officer, the viewer is left feeling just as confused and hurt as the main character, because it's as if his words fell on to deaf, judgmental ears.

Documentary

Refugee stories also found their place in the Documentary category with four of the five films nominated dealing with that subject matter. Although only a few minutes of each 40-minute film was shown at the screening, that was more than enough time to light a section of a room in the minds of viewers, creating a sense of desperation for the rest of the room to be illuminated. The short film "White Helmets", more specifically, transported viewers to war-torn Syria, where the destruction is so apparent and in your face, there's no time to turn a blind eye. But even in the midst of despair, civilian volunteers have a mission to take care of, and there's no time to sulk. When viewers finally understand their goal is to save a baby trapped under building rubble, questions begin to form. Would this infant be found alive? What kind of injuries has he or she sustained? After an agonizing minute, the baby is found, covered in dirt. Viewers hear and see the cheers and cries of the volunteers as they begin to weep at their accomplishment. It's almost difficult not to join in with their sobs.

The skill that it takes to evoke the types of emotions many of the Oscar-nominated short films capture is not something that simply comes effortlessly. Many directors and producers who have won the top prizes in the feature-length categories, more often than not, have more short films under their belts. One reason for this trend, Pilcher believes, goes along with the old saying "practice makes perfect."

"You do one short about one thing, and you do another short about something else. You get to try different things and you get really good experience." Pilcher said. "On a feature, you write a script. You trudge around with it for years trying to get people to let you make it. And then you finally get to make it. You get to the set, and over three and five years… [it takes] a year – year and a half- to get it done. You can do ten shorts in that time."

In the age of the internet, constant and short pieces of content might be the way of the future because as Pilcher said, "Little bits of storytelling when we're busy is interesting to us and compelling."

See all 15 shorts nominated for Oscars in their respective categories, here. Go here, to find the Oscar-nominated Short Films at a theater near you.

(© 2017 KVUE)