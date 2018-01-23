HBO documentary on controversial arrest of Breaion King nominated for Oscar

AUSTIN - A documentary based on the 2015 controversial arrest of an African American woman in Austin, Texas, first reported by KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman, has been nominated for an Academy Award.

BREAKING: HBO documentary on arrest of teacher Breaion King nominated for Oscar. “Traffic Stop” features cameo of yours truly. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) January 23, 2018

The HBO film titled "Traffic Stop", nominated in the Documentary-Short Subject Category, follows the story of Breaion King, a 26-year-old school teacher. The dramatic video of her arrest by Austin Police Officer Bryan Richter, obtained by KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman Reporter Tony Plohetski in July 2016, sparked outrage across Central Texas. It shows King being pulled from her car and thrown to the ground after not immediately complying with officer commands.

"When I first met Breaion King in the summer of 2016, she told me one of her main goals was to bring attention to the issue of police excessive force and the relationship between minorities and law enforcement. The fact that this film, about her case, has been nominated, clearly shows her mission is playing out on the national stage as it has from the beginning," said KVUE's Tony Plohetski.

A day before the Academy Awards' announcement, it was confirmed by KVUE that Officer Richter has been suspended indefinitely by the Austin Police Department. Austin police said Richter's suspension is based on his inaccurate report of his "use of force" during a July 2017 arrest. In the King case, Richter received a reprimand: the lowest form of discipline.

"Traffic Stop" is a 31-minute documentary and will air on HBO until Tuesday, March 13, according to HBO.

The 90th Academy Awards airs on KVUE Feb. 26, 2017.

