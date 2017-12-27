COTA's Winter Wonderland closed Wednesday night

Circuit of the America's Winter Wonderland. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - The soggy and chilly weather in Central Texas isn't doing any favors for holiday, outdoor activities like the Circuit of the America's Winter Wonderland.

Event organizers said the inclement weather has forced the closure of the event Wednesday night but guests will automatically be refunded their money.

Weather permitting, the Christmas-inspired event runs through Dec. 30 from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

As an added bonus, admission tickets now include free carnival rides, according to event organizers.

