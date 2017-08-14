2017 Capital City Black Film Festival canceled 3 days before event

Capital City Black Film Festival (CCBFF) logo (Photo: CCBFF/ Facebook Page)

AUSTIN - There won't be a Capital City Black Film Festival for 2017, organizers announced Thursday.

The festival, which showcases black independent filmmakers, was scheduled for Aug. 17 through the 20. In a release, representatives said the event was canceled because "key" sponsors wouldn't be available.

“I want the CCBFF family, special guests, ticket holders, vendors and sponsors to understand that this was not an easy decision and know that the circumstances had to be dire in order for me to come to this decision," said Winston G. Williams, executive director of the festival.

Organizers said ticket holders will be refunded by Monday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. In addition, all submission fees will be refunded to filmmakers.

