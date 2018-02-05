‘Don't blink': Kenny Chesney to perform in Austin-area this May

DEL VALLE, TEXAS - "Don't blink"!

Tickets for Kenny Chesney's show near Austin go on sale this week, so you better act quick.

Chesney announced that he will perform at the Austin360 Amphitheater at the Circuit of the Americas on May 16.

General admission pit tickets start at $99.50 and reserved seated tickets start at $60, $75 and $99.50.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available online at Ticketmaster, Austin360 or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Parking will be included in the price of the ticket, however ticket prices do not include fees and service prices.

