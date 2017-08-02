KVUE
Kathy Griffin shaves head to support sister's cancer fight

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 10:01 AM. CDT August 02, 2017

Comedian Kathy Griffin recently shaved her entire head in support of her sister's cancer fight.

Writer Yashir Ali tweeted two photos Monday, asking the public to donate to the American Cancer Society.

Griffin's mother later tweeted, "My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being."

A few days ago, Griffin confirmed she is no longer under a federal investigation for her controversial President Trump bloody head photo scandal.

