Comedian, actor Ricky Harris from 'Everybody Hates Chris' dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian and actor Ricky Harris, who had a recurring role in Chris Rock 's Everybody Hates Chris sitcom and voiced several characters that appeared in hip-hop albums, died Monday. He was 54.

A cause was not immediately available but Harris' manager, Cindy Ambers, said the comedian suffered a heart attack two years ago, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The son of a preacher, Harris grew up in Long Beach along with childhood friend and rapper Snoop Dogg . The two sang in their church choir.

Harris' first movie role was in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice, starring Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur . He was also known for voicing characters that appear in hip-hop albums, including several by Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg posted a video on Instagram about the death of Harris saying the actor was "my big brother, my homeboy" and a "Long Beach original."

Fellow performers posted condolences on social media.

"Devastated!!! #RIP to the One and Only #RickyHarris," tweeted Cedric the Entertainer .

Harris is survived by his mother, his ex-wife and two daughters.

