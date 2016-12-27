Comedian, actor Ricky Harris from 'Everybody Hates Chris' dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian and actor Ricky Harris, who had a recurring role in
A cause was not immediately available but Harris' manager, Cindy Ambers, said the comedian suffered a heart attack two years ago, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The son of a preacher, Harris grew up in Long Beach along with childhood friend and rapper
Harris' first movie role was in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice, starring
Snoop Dogg posted a video on Instagram about the death of Harris saying the actor was "my big brother, my homeboy" and a "Long Beach original."
Fellow performers posted condolences on social media.
"Devastated!!! #RIP to the One and Only #RickyHarris," tweeted
Harris is survived by his mother, his ex-wife and two daughters.
