Millennials Will Go Crazy For The Best Twist On Avocado On Toast
There's nothing more millennial than broadcasting yourself on social media, filling up with rage when your iCloud storage gets full and avocado on toast. Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
KVUE 11:01 AM. CDT November 02, 2017
