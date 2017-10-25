Einstein's Handwritten Theory About Happiness Sells For Over a Million Dollars
Albert Einstein left a note with a bellman instead of a tip in 1922. That note just sold at Winner's Auctions & Exhibitions for over a million dollars. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) shares the story and the advice.
KVUE 9:10 AM. CDT October 25, 2017
