Almost 2 Tons Of Weed Disguised as Lettuce Seized In Texas

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Puppy missing from Austin Animal Center
-
Officials searching for missing venomous snakes following I-35 rollover
-
Two SAPD officers shot, one in 'grave grave' condition after shooting leaves suspect dead
-
Teen hospitalized after acid attack
-
Concern over Rainey Street's reputation
-
STL native heart transplant
-
Suspect arrested in boat tragedy charged
-
Judge: No jail time for Tonya Couch
-
Another credit card skimmer found at Austin gas pump
-
Teen mom talks about motherhood and life
More Stories
-
The history - and future - of Confederate statues,…Jun 29, 2017, 10:34 p.m.
-
7-week-old puppy stolen from Austin Pets Alive!Jun 29, 2017, 5:00 p.m.
-
SAPD officer shot in head ‘is not expected to…Jun 30, 2017, 10:03 a.m.