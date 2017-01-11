AMC to take over Lakeline Mall theater

AMC Theaters logo (Photo: AMC Theaters)

AUSTIN - The owners of Lakeline Mall announced Wednesday that AMC Theaters will take over the mall's theater space later this year.

Simon Property Group said AMC will do a multi-million dollar upgrade to the nine-screen theater in northwest Austin before it opens in fall 2017. Once done, the theater will have more than 650 plush power recliners, upgrades to the audio and video system, and refreshment options that could possibly include a bar.

“Today’s announcement is evidence of our commitment to provide our guests the finest entertainment options at Lakeline Mall,” said Monica Esparza, Director of Marketing and Business Development in a release. “Designed with families in mind, we are pleased to share this new theatre with our community and visitors alike.”

The new theater will be AMC's second location in Austin. Their other location is at Barton Creek Square, which like Lakeline Mall is owned by Simon Property Group.

(© 2017 KVUE)