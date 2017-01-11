Terri Gruca and Quita Culpepper to take on new roles at KVUE

AUSTIN - Big changes are coming to the KVUE newsroom involving two of Austin's best-known news anchors.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 16, Terri Gruca, who is currently an investigative reporter on the KVUE Defenders and the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. anchor, will move to a day shift. There, Gruca will continue anchoring at 5 p.m. and add some Midday newscasts too.

According to KVUE's News Director Mike Redding, Gruca's shift will help expand the KVUE Defenders and their investigations.

“Working day side and anchoring the 5 p.m. newscast will allow her the time it takes to dig up and report the stories that matter to our viewers,” said Redding.

Gruca concurred and said her "first love" was always reporting. She also added how grateful she is to have the opportunity to spend more time with her family.

"I think anybody who has kids knows that you miss out on a lot when you can't be there for them at night," Gruca said. "Having an hour versus having all night to be able to read to my kids; to say prayers with them at night; to tuck them in at night and for them to know that I won't leave will make everyone feel better."

As for Quita Culpepper, the nearly 20-year KVUE veteran is trading in her day shift for new duties as the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. anchor.

"I love working at KVUE. I've been here since 1998, and this is home," Culpepper said. "Austin is home. Central Texas is home. I'm just really proud that I'm able to represent the station and be with my fellow Central Texans."

Although one of Culpepper's most well known KVUE segments is "Does it Work Wednesday" at 5 p.m., KVUE viewers won’t have to worry about it being discontinued. President and Station General manager Kristie Gonzales said that the popular franchise won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

“KVUE is lucky. We have two incredibly talented anchors who are beloved by our community,” said Gonzales. “This scheduling shift allows Terri Gruca and Quita Culpepper to fully pursue their individual passions.”

Until KVUE names another evening anchor, both Terri Gruca and Quita Culpepper will continue to anchor the 5 p.m. newscast together.

Please join KVUE in congratulating both Terri and Quita on their new roles!

(© 2017 KVUE)