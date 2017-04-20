Share This Story

When my time is up, my will instructs my remains to be “scattered in a field in Texas."

So, you can probably imagine how excited I am to return home to my beloved state without having to die first.

Don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t trade my two-plus decades in the TV news business for anything.

I left my hometown of Houston for my first job in Louisiana where I met my wife and where my son was born.

Alabama is where we welcomed our twins into the world, and my family and career flourished in St. Louis.

Along the way, I’ve covered more hurricanes than I can count, exposed issues that inspired new laws, reported on big events such as the Ferguson riots and interviewed “important” people and the far more interesting normal people who live in the community.

I’ve been fortunate to be recognized with a number of awards. I’m particularly proud to have won the Mid-America Regional Emmy for “Best Reporter” a record five years in a row.

I am deeply honored and humbled to be joining Quita, Terri, Albert and the rest of the KVUE team anchoring in the city where I’ve always wanted to live. This is quite literally my dream job.

Even more meaningful is that my mother, who now lives closer to Austin than Houston, can watch me on her favorite station.

It may have taken more than 20 years, but it sure feels good to finally be home -- and on the Austin airwaves instead of blowing through the air “in a field in Texas."

Photos by KVUE's John Gusky at Broken Spoke

Tweets by MikeRushKVUE