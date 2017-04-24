Share This Story

Erika Lopez joined the KVUE News team in February 2017 as the Daybreak Meteorologist. Prior to that, she served as a meteorologist for Weather Nation TV in Denver, Colorado and as the Weekend Meteorologist at KAVU in Victoria, Texas.

Lopez was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona where she attended Arizona State University. She graduated with a BS in Meteorology and is currently in the process of receiving her Masters in Applied Meteorology with Mississippi State University. She is also a member of the American Meteorological Society.

In her spare time, you can catch Lopez staying active outdoors exploring new running trails and the many parks that Austin has to offer. She also loves to travel and goes back home quite often to see her family.

You can catch her forecast weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7a.m. If you want to get in touch with her, send her an email at elopez@kvue.com, follow her on Twitter and like her Facebook page.

Photos taken by KVUE's John Gusky at the Long Center for the Performing Arts

