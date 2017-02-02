KVUE names Mike Rush Co-Anchor

AUSTIN - KVUE is pleased to announce that Texas native, Mike Rush from our TEGNA sister station KSDK in St. Louis, will be joining the KVUE news team as co-anchor of our 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Nightbeat newscasts. Mike will anchor alongside Terri Gruca and Quita Culpepper.

"I'm excited to share the anchor desk with Mike. He's an honestly good guy, and I'm thrilled to have him bring his wit and talent as a journalist to the table,” said Quita Culpepper. “Mike is ready to embrace life here in Central Texas, and I think our viewers will welcome the newest member of our KVUE family."

Mike Rush has been at KSDK for six years as a lead investigator and anchor. “I am deeply honored and humbled to be joining Quita, Terri and the rest of the KVUE team anchoring in the city where I’ve always wanted to live,” he said. “This is quite literally my dream job.”

Mike was born in Houston, Texas and has worked in broadcasting for more than 20 years. He has been recognized for his work with multiple awards including winning the Mid-America Regional Emmy for “Best Reporter” a record five years in a row.

“We are incredibly lucky to have someone with Mike’s level of investigative storytelling join our team,” said KVUE President and General Manager Kristie Gonzales. “He’s the kind of journalist who literally changes lives with his reporting.”

"Our goal was to hire someone who cuts straight to the truth, who is intellectually aggressive, and just as comfortable being in the field asking difficult questions as he is behind a desk,” said News Director Mike Redding. “The fact that we did AND he is from Texas is amazing! Mike Rush is the perfect fit for KVUE and Central Texas.”

After graduating from University of Houston with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, Mike held various reporting and anchoring jobs in Lake Charles, New Orleans, Mobile and St. Louis. It was in his first job in Lake Charles, Louisiana where he met his wife Mandy and they had their first son Andrew.

In Alabama, Mike’s family welcomed twins Grace and Max into the world. He’s covered almost every major hurricane in the last couple of decades and reported on big events like the Ferguson riots.

Mike is incredibly excited to start KVUE on Monday, March 20 and to be working in a city where his mother Jeanette can finally watch him on TV… as well as follow him here on Facebook and Twitter.

