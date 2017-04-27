KVUE names branding expert Matt McAllister as director of marketing

KVUE is excited to welcome Matt McAllister to its leadership team as Director of Marketing.

McAllister joins KVUE from startup advertising agency Agency FIFTY3 in Denver, Colorado where he was on the original leadership team as both director of strategy and director of content marketing. McAllister is an experienced marketer and advertiser with an expertise in modern digital storytelling across multiple industries.

“From the start, Matt impressed us with his passion and experience. He’s a rock star when it comes to branding and creating original, engaging content,” says President and General Manager Kristie Gonzales.

“We can’t wait to see how he helps KVUE rise above the competition!”

McAllister has racked up experience marketing healthcare, financial, real estate, hospitality, Department of Defense and CPG brands. He's won several awards within these industries including, most recently, a Best Integrated Ad Campaign award through the Internet Advertising Competition. His marketing ethos is to combine brand strategy with distribution based on user behavior so consumers benefit from marketing instead of being interrupted by it.

Before moving to Denver, McAllister worked in various marketing roles for Aspen Heights in Austin and Norman, Oklahoma and Las Colinas Medical Center in Irving, Texas. He holds a marketing degree from Oklahoma Baptist University where he was also a member of the Bison baseball team.

