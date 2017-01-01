HEADLINES
Updated 5:11 PM. CST
Abbott starts state hiring freeze & labels 4 items emergencies in State speechAbbott starts state hiring freeze & labels 4 items emergencies in State speech Governor Greg Abbott used his annual State of the State speech Tuesday to announce a hiring freeze of state workers and label four areas emergencies to get the Texas Legislature to work on each issue immediately.
County agrees to settlement with Judge Kocurek over 2015 attackCounty agrees to settlement with Judge Kocurek over 2015 attack Travis County commissioners are considering paying a settlement to Judge Julie Kocurek to head off a lawsuit over the November 2015 attempt on her life.
Links mentioned on KVUE NewsLinks mentioned on KVUE News
GET OFF YOUR PHONE! Daycare message goes viralGET OFF YOUR PHONE! Daycare message goes viral
Judge Neil Gorsuch: What you need to know about the SCOTUS nomineeJudge Neil Gorsuch: What you need to know about the SCOTUS nominee President Donald Trump announced he would be nominating Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left in the wake of Justice Antonin Scalia's unexpected death last year.
North Texas family detained for 16 hours over the weekendNorth Texas family detained for 16 hours over the weekend We first met Tarek and Ahmed Al Olabi on Saturday while they were waiting for their parents at DFW Airport. Their flight was supposed to arrive at 9 a.m., but President Trump's immigration order kept the couple in Customs.
Sheriff's office seeks help identifying burglary suspects caught on tapeSheriff's office seeks help identifying burglary suspects caught on tape Two people suspected to be behind several burglaries in Travis County were caught on tape, and the sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying them.
Tooth infection leads to young California father's deathTooth infection leads to young California father's death On Friday morning, Vadim Kondratyuk was supposed to get home to his family in Antelope, California, after a long haul to New York.
Verify: Trump's 2017 executive order vs. Obama's 2011 executive orderVerify: Trump's 2017 executive order vs. Obama's 2011 executive order
Beyoncé is pregnant with twins!Beyoncé is pregnant with twins! Queen Bee is adding some more honey to the hive.
2020 Olympic medals to be made of recycled metal2020 Olympic medals to be made of recycled metal Organizers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said Wednesday that it plans to use metal from discarded or obsolete electronic devices to produce the medals awarded to athletes.
San Antonio submits bid for MLS expansion teamSan Antonio submits bid for MLS expansion team SAN ANTONIO - It's the most popular sport in the world, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars for cities in the top tier.
Nation's bacon reserves hit 50-year low as prices riseNation's bacon reserves hit 50-year low as prices rise The country's bacon reserves are at the lowest levels in half a century.
YIKES: Python gets stuck in owner's gauged ear holeYIKES: Python gets stuck in owner's gauged ear hole
Small Texas town's mayor opens up to town about being transgenderSmall Texas town's mayor opens up to town about being transgender New Hope Mayor Jess Herbst is likely the state's first openly transgender mayor.
Ranking the smartest dog breeds, according to a psychologistRanking the smartest dog breeds, according to a psychologist A psychologist says he has found the smartest dog breeds based on the time it takes to learn a new command and their level of obedience.
Modern day 'Noah' spends 32 years building boatModern day 'Noah' spends 32 years building boat Bill Hable grabbed a chainsaw, cut down some trees and started building a massive boat. He figured the project would take ten years to complete. He underestimated by more than two decades.
Couple overcomes 6 miscarriages and cancer to fulfill dream of having kidsCouple overcomes 6 miscarriages and cancer to fulfill dream of having kids DES MOINES -- Chad and Stacey Baker's sprawling, complex saga of how their family came to be defies the sort of breezy summary that fits on the back of a Christmas card.
Experts: Expect a struggle for GorsuchExperts: Expect a struggle for Gorsuch Some experts have expressed concern about President Donald Trump's nomination for the vacant Supreme Court seat and whether or not his choice will bring bipartisan unity.
Controversial fliers popping up on Texas State campusControversial fliers popping up on Texas State campus Officials at Texas State University are looking into fliers posted on campus this week supporting racist views.
Popping a balloon can cause permanent hearing damage to children, study saysPopping a balloon can cause permanent hearing damage to children, study says Children's birthday parties are often decorated with bright, colorful balloons.
-
