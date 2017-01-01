HEADLINES
Updated 10:12 PM. CST
Police searching for suspects who broke into Buchanan VFDPolice searching for suspects who broke into Buchanan VFD Police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspects they believe broke into the Buchanan Volunteer Fire Department early Friday morning.
- 11 hours ago
1 dead, 4 injured in northwest Austin crash1 dead, 4 injured in northwest Austin crash One person was killed and four were injured in an overnight crash in northwest Austin.
- 18 hours ago
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 yearsRingling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
- 1 day ago
Five people displaced after North Austin apartment fireFive people displaced after North Austin apartment fire Five people are without a home after a fire at a North Apartment complex Saturday night.
- 19 hours ago
Police shoot, kill armed man in NW AustinPolice shoot, kill armed man in NW Austin Police shot and killed a man who they say returned to a northwest Austin business after an argument with a shotgun and AR-15 rifle and fired several rounds into the air.
- 1 day ago
Links mentioned on KVUE NewsLinks mentioned on KVUE News
- 3 days ago
Man shot, killed in Southeast Travis CountyMan shot, killed in Southeast Travis County The Travis County Sheriff's office is investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Saturday morning.
- 1 day ago
Gunfire erupts at music festival in MexicoGunfire erupts at music festival in Mexico
- 1 hour ago
Cowboys come up short again in playoffsCowboys come up short again in playoffs
- 1 hour ago
Teen pushes past obstacles to become Marine, tops classTeen pushes past obstacles to become Marine, tops class A Round Rock teen shows that with honor, courage and commitment you can go anywhere. After turning down a full ride to college to join the military, the 19-year-old never lost sight of the prize.
- 10 hours ago
Sword-wielding suspect arrested in East AustinSword-wielding suspect arrested in East Austin Austin police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing in East Austin Friday night.
- 10 hours ago
Houston police chief urges better mental health care for officersHouston police chief urges better mental health care for officers Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said Saturday that the Legislature should increase funding for mental health for police officers, adding this is likely to be a tough issue to tackle ahead of a tight-fisted legislative session.
- 12 hours ago
Austin animal rights group celebrates Ringling Brothers closingAustin animal rights group celebrates Ringling Brothers closing An Austin animal rights group that has been vocal in standing against the Ringling Brothers Circus celebrated today as the organization has officially closed down after 146 years.
- 13 hours ago
Cowboys lose on last-second field goal as furious comeback falls shortCowboys lose on last-second field goal as furious comeback falls short The Dallas Cowboys engineered a heart-stopping comeback against a red-hot Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, only to have Rodgers rip their still-beating heart from their chest, with a remarkable throw down the left sideline setting up a game-winning field goal as time expired.
- 2 hours ago
Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect to appear in court TuesdayFort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect to appear in court Tuesday Esteban Santiago, the man accused of killing five people and injuring six others at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting on Jan. 6, is set to appear in court again Tuesday for a pre-trial detention hearing.
- 14 hours ago
Crooks caught on camera stealing snakes, electronics from SA homeCrooks caught on camera stealing snakes, electronics from SA home SAN ANTONIO – Northeast-side homeowners are on the lookout for a pair of snake snatchers.
- 16 hours ago
Vice President-elect Pence will take oath of office on Reagan family BibleVice President-elect Pence will take oath of office on Reagan family Bible Vice President-elect Mike Pence will take the oath of office with a Bible once used by conservative hero and former President Ronald Reagan, the inaugural committee for President-elect Trump announced.
- 15 hours ago
Eddie Long, megachurch pastor embroiled in scandal, diesEddie Long, megachurch pastor embroiled in scandal, dies Eddie Long, the flamboyant megachurch pastor whose reputation was tarnished after former congregants accused him of sexual misconduct, has died. He was 63.
- 17 hours ago
Woman abducted 18 years ago reunited with her birth parentsWoman abducted 18 years ago reunited with her birth parents JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's been 18 years since "Kamiyah Mobley" was kidnapped just hours after her birth from a local hospital, and today, she was finally reunited with her biological parents.
- 17 hours ago
Live updates: Cowboys vs. PackersLive updates: Cowboys vs. Packers The Dallas Cowboys host the white-hot Green Bay Packers in an NFC Divisional round matchup at AT&T Stadium Sunday afternoon.
- 14 hours ago
National Parks are free on Martin Luther King Jr. DayNational Parks are free on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Get out and explore nature - for free.
- 19 hours ago
