-
Local
After emotional testimony, controversial immigration bill is advancedAfter emotional testimony, controversial immigration bill is advanced After 16 hours of emotional testimony, the Texas Senate's State Affairs Committee voted to advance a bill that would punish local government entities and college campuses that refuse to cooperate with or enforce immigration laws.
- Local
- 1 day ago
-
Defenders
Californians, housing demand driving up Austin home pricesCalifornians, housing demand driving up Austin home prices The American dream of owning a home may be slipping even further away for many people in Austin. The KVUE Defenders have been investigating the issue and found that while the sky seems to be the limit for home prices in the city; salaries can’t keep up and it’s pushing people out of town.
- Defenders
- 2 days ago
-
News
Car passengers would have to carry ID under new bill in ArizonaCar passengers would have to carry ID under new bill in Arizona PHOENIX - You could go to jail for four months if you get caught without an ID as a passenger in a car if a new law proposal passes.
- News
- 1 hour ago
-
Super Bowl
Top 11 Super Bowl halftime performances of all timeTop 11 Super Bowl halftime performances of all time
- Super Bowl
- 2 hours ago
-
Nfl
Matt Ryan wins NFL MVP, Former Falcons kicker elected to Hall of FameMatt Ryan wins NFL MVP, Former Falcons kicker elected to Hall of Fame
- Nfl
- 7 hours ago
-
Nation
American Humane: Third-party report clears 'A Dog's Purpose'American Humane: Third-party report clears 'A Dog's Purpose' Leaked video showing a frightened dog being forced into churning water during filming of "A Dog's Purpose" was misleadingly edited and the German shepherd was unharmed, according to third-party findings released by American Humane, the group responsible for overseeing animal safety on the movie set.
- Nation
- 18 hours ago
-
News
One year later, Nigerian boy left for dead heads to schoolOne year later, Nigerian boy left for dead heads to school A year ago, Danish aid worker Anja Ringgren Lovén was on a mission with her husband in Nigeria to rescue some of the thousands of children abandoned each year after being accused of being a witch .
- News
- 18 hours ago
-
Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced as Hall of Fame inducteeCowboys owner Jerry Jones announced as Hall of Fame inductee
- Sports
- 18 hours ago
-
Super Bowl
One day closer and NFL Experience is on the menuOne day closer and NFL Experience is on the menu
- Super Bowl
- 20 hours ago
-
Local
Texas Scouts celebrate accomplishments at Report to State paradeTexas Scouts celebrate accomplishments at Report to State parade Rain didn't dampen the 68th Annual Report to State Parade Saturday morning as Boy Scouts from all over the state marched to the Capitol building.
- Local
- 20 hours ago
-
National
Growing number of women leading US police departmentsGrowing number of women leading US police departments When Anne Kirkpatrick took the helm at the scandal-ridden Oakland Police Department, she inherited an agency that the city's mayor likened to a frat house.
- National
- 21 hours ago
-
If-My-Parents-Only-Knew
Teens are outsmarting parents by faking it with finstaTeens are outsmarting parents by faking it with finsta Instagram has changed its platform, in part to accommodate the rise of a new Instagram trend: The finsta.
- If-My-Parents-Only-Knew
- 22 hours ago
-
National-Politics
Signs of a broken system on the border persist in South TexasSigns of a broken system on the border persist in South Texas Illegal immigration is front and center in politics and the continued arrival of men, women, and children from across the globe is creating even more of a backlog.
- National-Politics
- 22 hours ago
-
News
Fort Worth family speaks out after child's choking death at schoolFort Worth family speaks out after child's choking death at school A Fort Worth family believes the death of a 5-year-old girl at her elementary school from choking could've been prevented.
- News
- 22 hours ago
-
Local
KVUE Super Bowl picksKVUE Super Bowl picks The big game is Sunday evening and the KVUE News team has made our picks!
- Local
- 19 hours ago
-
Local
Kyle police investigating body found at Steeplechase ParkKyle police investigating body found at Steeplechase Park Kyle police are investigating after the body of a man was found in Steeplechase Park.
- Local
- 1 day ago
-
News
Nissan recalls Altima; door might open if window rolled downNissan recalls Altima; door might open if window rolled down You might not want to open a rear window if you're driving a Nissan Altima. The company is recalling more than 341,000 of the midsize cars in the U.S. because the doors might open if a rear window is lowered. The recall covers Altimas from the 2015 through 2017 model years. Nissan says in government documents that the latch and lock cable in the doors may not have been routed properly at the factory.
- News
- 1 day ago
-
National-Politics
U.S. agencies restore canceled visas, won't enforce immigration banU.S. agencies restore canceled visas, won't enforce immigration ban President Trump, in a Saturday morning tweetstorm, personally challenged the credentials of the "so-called" federal judge in Seattle who issued a nationwide temporary restraining order blocking the travel ban Trump put in place last week.
- National-Politics
- 1 day ago
-
Local
One killed in overnight shooting in South AustinOne killed in overnight shooting in South Austin One person is dead after a shooting overnight in South Austin.
- Local
- 1 day ago
-
Local
Decades old family photos surface in supermarket lost and foundDecades old family photos surface in supermarket lost and found You never know what you’ll find in the supermarket lost and found bin.
- Local
- 1 day ago
-
Nation-Now
White House: DOJ plans to defend Trump's immigration banWhite House: DOJ plans to defend Trump's immigration ban U.S. District Senior Judge James Robart of Seattle on Friday issued a nationwide restraining order blocking the travel ban put in place by President Trump last week.
- Nation-Now
- 1 day ago
-
