Nation-Now

Report: Federal judge in Seattle…

Read Story Melanie Eversley , USA TODAY
A Wright County man is charged with first degree assault
HEADLINES

Updated 10:21 PM. CST

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    Your Photos
    • N.C. teacher connects to students with personalized handshakes

      N.C. teacher connects to students with personalized handshakes

    • "Boogie Woogie" grandma surprises family with dance
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Austin, TX
    9 PM
    49°
    3 AM
    48°
    9 AM
    48°
    3 PM
    56°