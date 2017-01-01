HEADLINES
Updated 12:59 PM. CST
Counting down KVUE's top Facebook posts in 2016Counting down KVUE's top Facebook posts in 2016 Y'all clearly "liked" a lot of our Facebook posts. Some you liked so much, you pushed them into viral-status.
- 1 day ago
Top stories on KVUE.com in 2016Top stories on KVUE.com in 2016 2016 had its share of big stories, both nationally and here in Central Texas. The KVUE digital team went through the year’s stories and have ranked the top 10 based on page views from both our mobile and desktop sites.
- 2 days ago
Weather increases fireworks danger potentialWeather increases fireworks danger potential Before you look towards the sky this New Year's Eve, take a look at where you're standing as you light those fireworks. The leaves in your yard can help a fire spread very quickly.
- 1 day ago
Links mentioned on KVUE NewsLinks mentioned on KVUE News
- 2 days ago
CONSUMER ALERT: Common treat is dangerous for dogsCONSUMER ALERT: Common treat is dangerous for dogs KVUE News has a warning for pet owners, after a Texas State student bought what she thought was a harmless treat for her dog. She said that treat nearly killed her dog.
- 1 day ago
Anonymous donor to match APA! donations before year's endAnonymous donor to match APA! donations before year's end An anonymous donor will match up to $25,000 in donations made to Austin Pets Alive! before the end of 2016, the nonprofit announced Friday.
- 1 day ago
'Star Wars' actress' death renews attention on heart health'Star Wars' actress' death renews attention on heart health SAN ANTONIO -- The death of an iconic Star Wars actress has brought renewed attention to cardiovascular health.
- 7 hours ago
How to take photos of fireworks with smartphonesHow to take photos of fireworks with smartphones If you'll be celebrating the new year tonight, you're probably going to watch some fireworks. And, if you're like most folks, you're going to want to take photos of the show in the skies — with your smartphone.
- 8 hours ago
Texas judge halts transgender health protectionsTexas judge halts transgender health protections A federal judge in Texas has ordered a halt to another Obama administration effort to strengthen transgender rights, this time over health rules that social conservatives say could force doctors to violate their religious beliefs.
- 9 hours ago
'Bambi' artist Tyrus Wong dies at 106'Bambi' artist Tyrus Wong dies at 106 The man whose drawing style inspired the classic children's film Bambi has died.
- 12 hours ago
Late fee? No prob: Check covers library books 40 years laterLate fee? No prob: Check covers library books 40 years later A library lover who found two books more than four decades overdue at a vacation cabin in Canada is making a donation to cover the late fees — at the 1970s-era rate of a nickel a day.
- 1 day ago
Family and friends remember teen killed in hit-and-runFamily and friends remember teen killed in hit-and-run Classmates of a former Lehman High School student came together Friday afternoon to remember him at Gregg-Clarke Park in Kyle.
- 1 day ago
20 Odd Items Dropped On New Year's Eve Across The U.S.20 Odd Items Dropped On New Year's Eve Across The U.S. From the pickle, to a gold nugget, to the possum drop, North Carolina has its own unique way of ringing in the New Year in 2017, but what about the rest of America?
- 1 day ago
Newman's Castle: A hidden gem in rural TexasNewman's Castle: A hidden gem in rural Texas Seasons come and go in Bellville, Texas, but one gem in the small Texas town is constant.
- 1 day ago
Driver goes airborne, crashes through roof of N.C. houseDriver goes airborne, crashes through roof of N.C. house Police say a car went airborne before crashing through the roof of a home in Winston-Salem on Friday around 4 p.m.
- 1 day ago
State road will not get improvements amid complaintsState road will not get improvements amid complaints A woman we spoke with during a "Defenders in Progress" Facebook Live says she the time to improve her road is now.
- 1 day ago
Study: Child asthma emergencies decrease after indoor smoking bansStudy: Child asthma emergencies decrease after indoor smoking bans Emergency rooms saw fewer children with asthma problems in the three years after cities banned smoking indoors compared to the three years before the ban, according to a study.
- 1 day ago
Boss offers 800-plus employees a free Caribbean cruiseBoss offers 800-plus employees a free Caribbean cruise The co-owner of a cabinet manufacturing company in Iowa is thanking his 800-plus employees for a successful year by offering them a free, weeklong Caribbean cruise.
- 1 day ago
DPS seeking tips in Lehman student's hit-and-run deathDPS seeking tips in Lehman student's hit-and-run death The Texas Department of Public Safety and Crime Stoppers are seeking information regarding the hit-and-run death of Lehman High sophomore Michael Mince on Dec. 26.
- 1 day ago
Man tried to strangle Cedar Park officer, police sayMan tried to strangle Cedar Park officer, police say A Cedar Park police officer is recovering after he was allegedly assaulted during an early morning traffic stop Friday.
- 1 day ago
Here's what nutritionists say to give up in 2017Here's what nutritionists say to give up in 2017 We asked for nutritionists' recommendations about what foods to leave in 2016.
- 1 day ago
Nation-Now
Man arrested after shouting 'bomb' at Berlin New Year party
Year-In-Review
10 happy-cry moments from pop culture in 2016
Nation-Now
Pope Francis urges the faithful to help youth find purpose
Nation-Now
Meet the woman working to recreate civil discourse, starting with children
Nation-Now
Watch: Driver boasts cruising through 240 consecutive green lights
Nation-Now
You can get a taste of virtual reality at Facebook pop-up stores
Nation-Now
New England digs out from heavy snow as a storm brews in the West
Nation-Now
Trump praises Putin for not retaliating on sanctions
Nation-Now
Kids scream 'just stop daddy' in 911 call from lawmaker's home
Nation-Now
2017 minimum wage increases: These 21 states are paying workers more
Features
Nation-Now
Is it OK to spank a misbehaving child?
Nation-Now
Russia's Putin says American diplomats won't be expelled
Nation-Now
Look to the sky for New Year's Eve comet
Nation-Now
Raise a cup: Red Solo inventor dies
News
U.S. oil companies rise again, poised for rebound
Nation-Now
Honda Odyssey recalled to fix seats that could shift suddenly
Nation-Now
Suicide kills more U.S. troops than ISIL in Middle East
Nation-Now
Dylann Roof to face new competency hearing
Nation-Now
Obama sanctions Russian officials over election hacking
Local
7 hour ago 7:08 p.m.
Texas law firm offering free car rides for New Year's Eve
News
6 hour ago 8:00 p.m.
At least 35 dead in New Year's attack on Istanbul night club
Local
6 hour ago 8:38 p.m.
New Year's Eve celebration safety tips
Local
4 hour ago 10:16 p.m.
3 dead after planes collide over McKinney
Local
77 hour ago 9:13 p.m.
Ride options for New Year's Eve in Austin
Forecast
9 hour ago 5:44 p.m.
FORECAST: Severe T-Storm Threat To Begin 2017
Local
38 hour ago 12:59 p.m.
Year-In-Review
56 hour ago 6:52 p.m.
News
28 hour ago 10:20 p.m.
News
58 hour ago 4:43 p.m.
Pets
31 hour ago 7:33 p.m.
Pets
38 hour ago 12:48 p.m.
Local
7 hour ago 7:37 p.m.
-
News
8 hour ago 6:10 p.m.
Local
10 hour ago 4:58 p.m.
Entertainment
13 hour ago 1:46 p.m.
News
27 hour ago 11:16 p.m.
