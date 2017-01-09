HEADLINES
- Local
College grades reveal costly headache for APD crime labCollege grades reveal costly headache for APD crime lab The man chosen to be a fixer-upper of sorts for the Austin Police Department's problem-ridden crime lab has his job in limbo after academic blemishes were discovered on his college transcripts.
- Local
- 16 hours ago
- Local
State budget announced before start of 85th legislatureState budget announced before start of 85th legislature Hours before the 85th session of the Texas Legislature starts, the Texas Comptroller revealed that state lawmakers will have a lot less discretionary money to move around over the next two years.
- Local
- 2 hours ago
- News
Links mentioned on KVUE NewsLinks mentioned on KVUE News
- News
- 4 days ago
- Entertainment
University of Texas track alum wins big at Golden GlobesUniversity of Texas track alum wins big at Golden Globes A former Longhorn Track and Field star walked away from the Golden Globes with more than just memories of one of the biggest award shows on television.
- Entertainment
- 14 hours ago
- Local
FORECAST: Frigid temperatures to spring warmthFORECAST: Frigid temperatures to spring warmth
- Local
- 1 day ago
- Local
Local groups announce plans to 'resist Trump-era immigration policies'Local groups announce plans to 'resist Trump-era immigration policies' Local groups announced plans for "deportation defense" and "sanctuary in the streets" as well as local and state policies at a press conference Monday morning.
- Local
- 5 hours ago
- Local
Crews investigating cause of fire that destroyed mosqueCrews investigating cause of fire that destroyed mosque A mosque that was under construction was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning.
- Local
- 1 day ago
- Local
Fort Worth officer in controversial arrest video suspended 10 daysFort Worth officer in controversial arrest video suspended 10 days The Fort Worth Police officer seen in a viral video of a controversial arrest has been suspended 10 days without pay, sources confirmed to News 8.
- Local
- 25 minutes ago
- News
Manhunt underway after officer fatally shot; deputy killed in suspect searchManhunt underway after officer fatally shot; deputy killed in suspect search A manhunt is on for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed an Orlando police officer Monday morning.
- News
- 45 minutes ago
- Local
78-year-old fatally shoots alleged robber outside N. Houston home78-year-old fatally shoots alleged robber outside N. Houston home Houston Police say an alleged robber is dead after he was shot by a homeowner on the north side early Monday.
- Local
- 1 hour ago
- Features
A veteran's reunion 44 years in the making, but it could be too lateA veteran's reunion 44 years in the making, but it could be too late It had been 44 years, and yet, it seemed like they had never been apart. Two best friends reconnected after over four decades but feared a terminal diagnosis would keep them from ever seeing each other again.
- Features
- 1 hour ago
- Health
Woman finds hope in struggle with 'suicide disease'Woman finds hope in struggle with 'suicide disease' SAN ANTONIO -- It is known as the "suicide disease" and is considered to be one of the most excruciating afflictions known to medical science.
- Health
- 1 hour ago
- Nation-Now
Why you should visit Europe in winterWhy you should visit Europe in winter Every summer, Europe greets a stampede of sightseers. Instead of jumping into the peak-season pig pile, consider planning a trip for the off-season — generally that means November through March. Here are some things to know when planning a winter trip:
- Nation-Now
- 4 hours ago
- Money
U.S. housing market outlook for 2017U.S. housing market outlook for 2017 The housing market has shown signs of strength recently, but momentum remains elusive. Will this be the year that housing breaks out? Expert opinions vary, but most see a moderating market that will continue to pose a challenge for new homebuyers.
- Money
- 4 hours ago
- Local
Man shot over 'simple mistake' at northeast-side gas stationMan shot over 'simple mistake' at northeast-side gas station SAN ANTONIO -- A driver confronted in a convenience store parking lot quickly turns to a man fighting for his life Monday morning.
- Local
- 4 hours ago
- Local
Texas Republican leaders meet with Taiwan's Tsai amid China tensionsTexas Republican leaders meet with Taiwan's Tsai amid China tensions Top Texas Republicans met Sunday with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen amid new tensions with China over the U.S. relationship with Taiwan, a country the U.S. hasn't officially recognized since 1979.
- Local
- 5 hours ago
- News
RodeoHouston announces 2017 concert lineupRodeoHouston announces 2017 concert lineup HOUSTON -- RodeoHouston has officially announced the concert lineup for the 2017 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
- News
- 7 hours ago
- Entertainment
Streep wins Globe DeMille award, excoriates TrumpStreep wins Globe DeMille award, excoriates Trump BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Actress Meryl Streep earned a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes Sunday and in accepting, turned the spotlight away from herself.
- Entertainment
- 7 hours ago
- News
VIDEO: Church sermon on LGBT life sparks controversyVIDEO: Church sermon on LGBT life sparks controversy Protesters gathered outside a Midlothian church Sunday after a pastor's sermon, which focused on the church and the LGBT community.
- News
- 7 hours ago
- News
Trump responds: Streep 'a Hillary flunky' (and 'overrated')Trump responds: Streep 'a Hillary flunky' (and 'overrated')
- News
- 7 hours ago
- Local
Obama responds to San Antonio boy's letter, makes his dayObama responds to San Antonio boy's letter, makes his day SAN ANTONIO -- Tens of thousands of letters from across the country arrive each day at the Oval Office. One of those letters was from Cub Scout, Isaiah Garcia, from San Antonio.
- Local
- 8 hours ago
-
Local
6 mins ago 2:12 p.m.
Man who shot self in back of police car dies
-
Local
3 hour ago 11:23 a.m.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announces 2018 reelection
-
Local
1 hour ago 1:01 p.m.
APD fires officer who broke into ex's home
-
Crime
3 hour ago 11:34 a.m.
Alleged drunk driver hid in dumpster after injury crash, police say
-
Ncaab
3 hour ago 11:44 a.m.
Baylor is No. 1 in AP poll for 1st time, 'Nova falls to 3rd
-
Forecast
8 hour ago 6:08 a.m.
FORECAST: Spring warmth coming to Central Texas
-
Local
16 hour ago 10:12 p.m.
College grades reveal costly headache for APD crime lab
-
Local
2 hour ago 11:56 a.m.
State budget announced before start of 85th legislature
-
News
109 hour ago 1:30 a.m.
Links mentioned on KVUE News
-
Entertainment
15 hour ago 11:39 p.m.
University of Texas track alum wins big at Golden Globes
-
Local
27 hour ago 11:16 a.m.
FORECAST: Frigid temperatures to spring warmth
-
Local
5 hour ago 9:03 a.m.
Local groups announce plans to 'resist Trump-era immigration policies'
-
Local
48 hour ago 2:21 p.m.
Crews investigating cause of fire that destroyed mosque
-
Local
26 mins ago 1:53 p.m.
Fort Worth officer in controversial arrest video suspended 10 days
-
News
46 mins ago 1:33 p.m.
Manhunt underway after officer fatally shot; deputy killed in suspect search
-
Local
2 hour ago 12:43 p.m.
78-year-old fatally shoots alleged robber outside N. Houston home
-
Features
2 hour ago 12:25 p.m.
A veteran's reunion 44 years in the making, but it could be too late
-
Health
2 hour ago 12:24 p.m.
Woman finds hope in struggle with 'suicide disease'
-
Dell Children's expanding in Hays County