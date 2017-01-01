HEADLINES
George H.W. Bush continues to improve, still in ICUGeorge H.W. Bush continues to improve, still in ICU HOUSTON – Former President George H.W. Bush has continued to improve in the intensive care unit and is now breathing well "without any mechanical assistance," said the family spokesman on Saturday.
Links mentioned on KVUE NewsLinks mentioned on KVUE News
Trump: 'The forgotten ... will be forgotten no longer'Trump: 'The forgotten ... will be forgotten no longer' Donald Trump, assuming the mantle of 45th president of the United States on Friday, pledged in an often bleak, 16-minute address an "America first" administration that would take power from do-nothing politicians and return it to "forgotten" Americans.
Man caused 25 fractures in infant's body, police sayMan caused 25 fractures in infant's body, police say A 20-year-old man is facing a felony charge after police say he caused 25 fractures in a 2-month-old girl’s body.
PHOTOS: Austinites protest following Trump inaugurationPHOTOS: Austinites protest following Trump inauguration
Vandalism, fires, & dozens of arrests in DC inauguration protestsVandalism, fires, & dozens of arrests in DC inauguration protests Several groups of protesters are taking to the streets of D.C. after President Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony. Officers have arrested 217 protesters. Six police officers were hurt during the protests.
20k attend Women's March in downtown Houston20k attend Women's March in downtown Houston
Woman injured in partial ceiling collapse at S. Austin Office DepotWoman injured in partial ceiling collapse at S. Austin Office Depot A woman was taken to the hospital after she was injured when part of an exterior ceiling collapsed at an Office Depot in South Austin.
APD searching for suspect after woman stabbed during Southeast Austin robberyAPD searching for suspect after woman stabbed during Southeast Austin robbery A woman was taken to the hospital after she was stabbed during a robbery in Southeast Austin Saturday afternoon.
Army nurse set on fire by colleague speaks out about her recoveryArmy nurse set on fire by colleague speaks out about her recovery In September, First Lieutenant Katie Ann Blanchard, a nurse in the Army serving at Ft. Leavenworth in Kansas, was set on fire and attacked by a colleague. Almost 20 percent of her body was severely burned, including her entire face and ears, and parts of her arm and chest.
Thousands attend marches in Austin on Friday, SaturdayThousands attend marches in Austin on Friday, Saturday Tens of thousands of protesters gathered near the Texas State Capitol Saturday for the Women's March on Austin following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
LGBTQ community rallies at State CapitolLGBTQ community rallies at State Capitol Several hundred people rallied at the Texas State Capitol on Friday night to support the LGBTQ community.
Unknown Mark Twain fairy tale to be completed and publishedUnknown Mark Twain fairy tale to be completed and published
Teen accuses parents of racism, raises $35K on GoFundMe for collegeTeen accuses parents of racism, raises $35K on GoFundMe for college After an Eads teenager used a crowdfunding site to accuse her parents of racism over her black boyfriend, supporters have contributed nearly $35,000 to pay for her college tuition.
Melania Trump helps design her own inaugural gownMelania Trump helps design her own inaugural gown
Texas Supreme Court takes up spousal benefits caseTexas Supreme Court takes up spousal benefits case After a U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down bans on gay marriage, couples rushed to courthouse nationwide to exchange their vows.
Woman hit by car in northeast AustinWoman hit by car in northeast Austin A woman was transported to the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle Friday night.
Planes full of women head to D.C. for Women's MarchPlanes full of women head to D.C. for Women's March
Pflugerville ISD approves boundary changes for 2017-18 school yearPflugerville ISD approves boundary changes for 2017-18 school year Pflugerville ISD’s Board of Trustees has approved boundary changes to accommodate Weiss High and Vernagene Mott Elementary Schools when they are scheduled to open in fall 2017.
Driving Smart: Decrease distractions while drivingDriving Smart: Decrease distractions while driving When you're behind the wheel of a car, distraction is something to avoid.
Man killed by his own backhoe in Williamson CountyMan killed by his own backhoe in Williamson County Authorities say a worker was killed when he was run over by his own backhoe Friday afternoon.
- 1 day ago
