HEADLINES
Updated 3:17 PM. CST
- Grid
- List
- Nation-Now
Beloved TV star Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80Beloved TV star Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80 She turned the world on with her smile.
- Nation-Now
- 14 hours ago
- Local
George H.W. Bush 'could possibly go home' this weekendGeorge H.W. Bush 'could possibly go home' this weekend As former President George H.W. Bush continues to improve, his spokesperson said Wednesday that his physicians believe "he could possibly go home" this weekend.
- Local
- 16 hours ago
- Williamson-County
Teen cyclist struck, killed in GeorgetownTeen cyclist struck, killed in Georgetown Police are asking the public's assistance in locating a vehicle that struck and killed a teen cyclist in Georgetown on Monday afternoon.
- Williamson-County
- 1 day ago
- News
Links mentioned on KVUE NewsLinks mentioned on KVUE News
- News
- 2 days ago
- News
Boy called 911 about fight before mom found deadBoy called 911 about fight before mom found dead
- News
- 20 minutes ago
- Local
One person dead in plane crash near Stinson AirportOne person dead in plane crash near Stinson Airport The San Antonio Fire Department confirms that one person has died in a plane crash on the south side of San Antonio near Stinson Airport.
- Local
- 6 hours ago
- Local
Is building a border wall feasible?Is building a border wall feasible? President Donald Trump is making moves to tighten the nation's immigration policies. We could see the construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall, but is this project as simple as just building a wall?
- Local
- 7 hours ago
- Local
Shed fire spreads to adjacent house in South AustinShed fire spreads to adjacent house in South Austin The Austin Fire Department responded to a house and shed fire in south Austin Wednesday night.
- Local
- 7 hours ago
- News
Órdenes ejecutivas de Trump: Seguridad en la fronteraÓrdenes ejecutivas de Trump: Seguridad en la frontera A menos de una semana en el poder, Trump firmó órdenes ejecutivas para cumplir con la promesa de construir el muro en la frontera, entre otras cosas.
- News
- 9 hours ago
- Local
Local ministry creating a home for homeless young adultsLocal ministry creating a home for homeless young adults Mayor Steve Adler and many in the city of Austin have focused on getting the homeless off the streets and into housing. For many of the young adults in our area, this transition can be difficult to handle, which is why an outlet in Austin is providing something unique and vital for the homeless.
- Local
- 9 hours ago
- Texas-News
Texas Senator files ethics reform legislation for Texas lawmakersTexas Senator files ethics reform legislation for Texas lawmakers Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick turned his attention to ethics reform Wednesday, backing a bill that will change the rules for lawmakers.
- Texas-News
- 9 hours ago
- Super Bowl
Kennebunk's Don Crisman packs up for 51st Super Bowl tripKennebunk's Don Crisman packs up for 51st Super Bowl trip
- Super Bowl
- 6 hours ago
- Local
Lawmakers upset over UT Board of Regents lack of diversityLawmakers upset over UT Board of Regents lack of diversity After Governor Greg Abbott appointed three new members to the University of Texas Board of Regents this week, some question the Board's lack of diversity.
- Local
- 10 hours ago
- Local
El Gallo closes its doors after 60 yearsEl Gallo closes its doors after 60 years After 60 years of serving Austinites, the popular Mexican restaurant El Gallo is closing its doors. It was 1957 when Abraham and Maria Kennedy took the South Congress community by storm, introducing them to authenticTex-Mex.
- Local
- 12 hours ago
- Local
Democrats vow to fight state bills on sanctuary citiesDemocrats vow to fight state bills on sanctuary cities Texas House and Senate Democrats said Wednesday morning they'd continue their fight against state-based efforts to force cities to cooperate with federal immigration laws despite reports that President Trump would issue an executive order on the issue later in the day.
- Local
- 12 hours ago
- Texas-News
Elderly woman lifted out of home in bathtub during tornadoElderly woman lifted out of home in bathtub during tornado An elderly woman and her son in Marion County only received some bruises and scratches after they were lifted out of their home in a bathtub during a tornado Saturday night.
- Texas-News
- 13 hours ago
- Crime
Lockhart man arrested on child porn chargesLockhart man arrested on child porn charges The attorney general’s office has charged a Lockhart man with five counts of possession of child pornography.
- Crime
- 13 hours ago
- Local
Top Austin musical official placed on administrative leaveTop Austin musical official placed on administrative leave The head of Austin’s music and entertainment division has bene placed on administrative leave pending the completion of a City Auditor investigation, a city spokesperson confirms.
- Local
- 13 hours ago
- National-Politics
FULL TEXT: Read Trump's presidential executive orders regarding the border wall and immigrationFULL TEXT: Read Trump's presidential executive orders regarding the border wall and immigration President Donald Trump signed two executive orders regarding border security, designed to crack down on immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.
- National-Politics
- 14 hours ago
- Local
Window washer rescued after scaffolding malfunctionsWindow washer rescued after scaffolding malfunctions First responders rescued a window washer after the scaffolding malfunctioned Wednesday afternoon.
- Local
- 7 hours ago
- Local
APD investigating after man stabbed in neck in downtown AustinAPD investigating after man stabbed in neck in downtown Austin Austin police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Austin Wednesday afternoon.
- Local
- 14 hours ago
-
News
Boy called 911 about fight before mom found dead
-
News
Órdenes ejecutivas de Trump: Seguridad en la frontera
-
Nation-Now
Trump's expected ban on refugees, who would be affected?
-
National-Politics
FULL TEXT: Read Trump's presidential executive orders regarding the…
-
Nation-Now
Beloved TV star Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
-
Nation-Now
Trump's border wall: Could he really do it?
-
Super Bowl
The 10 funniest Super Bowl ads of all time
-
Nation-Now
NFL rebuild rankings: Which teams are in best shape for next season?
-
Olympics
Usain Bolt to lose Olympic gold after teammate caught doping
-
Nation-Now
Dow makes history: cracks 20,000 barrier!
-
Politics
Website fuels Dippin' Dots & Sean Spicer feud
-
News
Trump vows probe of alleged voter fraud
-
News
President Trump calls for 'major investigation' into voter fraud
-
News
What Trump needs to build his 'Giant Wall'
-
National-Politics
Trump admin orders media blackout at EPA
-
News
Cards Against Humanity looks in Obama's direction for CEO job
-
Nation-Now
Trump hiring freeze includes the short-staffed VA
-
Nation-Now
Yup, McDonald's is giving away big bottles of Big Mac sauce
-
Nation-Now
Trump's first proclamation lacks the humility of his predecessors'
-
Nation-Now
HHS nominee Tom Price dodges questions on Trump's Obamacare replacement
-
Texas-News
11 hour ago 6:26 p.m.
State lawmakers take stance on 'sanctuary cities' bills
-
Crime
9 hour ago 8:51 p.m.
Austin police seize $2.6M in liquid meth
-
Local
7 hour ago 10:23 p.m.
11-year-old Georgetown boy hears for the first time
-
Local
11 hour ago 6:27 p.m.
Abbott to seek laws to remove sheriff after ICE detainer policy announcement
-
Local
7 hour ago 10:32 p.m.
Big Brothers Big Sisters' mentoring center unveiled
-
Forecast
35 mins ago 4:56 a.m.
FORECAST: Cooler With Sunshine
-
Nation-Now
14 hour ago 3:17 p.m.
Beloved TV star Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
-
-
Local
16 hour ago 1:04 p.m.
George H.W. Bush 'could possibly go home' this weekend
-
Williamson-County
31 hour ago 10:27 p.m.
Teen cyclist struck, killed in Georgetown
-
News
48 hour ago 5:12 a.m.
Links mentioned on KVUE News
-
News
19 mins ago 5:13 a.m.
Boy called 911 about fight before mom found dead
-
Local
7 hour ago 10:39 p.m.
One person dead in plane crash near Stinson Airport
-
'Big Brothers Big Sisters' moves to new home
-
Local
7 hour ago 10:23 p.m.
Is building a border wall feasible?
-
Mother's last wish comes true
-
Building the wall
-
Local
7 hour ago 10:12 p.m.
Shed fire spreads to adjacent house in South Austin
-
News
9 hour ago 8:32 p.m.
Órdenes ejecutivas de Trump: Seguridad en la frontera
-
Local
9 hour ago 8:28 p.m.
Local ministry creating a home for homeless young adults
-
Program helping homeless young adults