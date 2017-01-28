HEADLINES
Updated 5:23 PM. CST
Federal judge blocks Texas fetal tissue burial ruleFederal judge blocks Texas fetal tissue burial rule A federal judge on Friday issued a preliminary injunction blocking Texas from requiring fetal remains to be buried or cremated.
- 2 days ago
Police searching for driver after 5-year-old injured in hit-and-runPolice searching for driver after 5-year-old injured in hit-and-run Police are searching for the driver who hit a 5-year-old boy while he was walking to school Monday morning.
- 1 day ago
Links mentioned on KVUE NewsLinks mentioned on KVUE News
- 2 days ago
Thousands attend Texas Rally for Life at Texas CapitolThousands attend Texas Rally for Life at Texas Capitol Thousands marched in downtown Austin Saturday for the Texas Rally for Life .
- 21 hours ago
Trump gives Stephen Bannon seat at National Security Council meetingsTrump gives Stephen Bannon seat at National Security Council meetings The invitation-only status of the joint chiefs chairman and director of national intelligence is similar to a policy instituted under President George W. Bush.
- 2 hours ago
"Boogie Woogie" grandma surprises family with dance"Boogie Woogie" grandma surprises family with dance 93-year-old Olive Haggett lives in upstate New York, passing her time with jigsaw puzzles and visits from family. When her daughter Alta was visiting from Kent, Washington this week, they put on some of mom's favorite music. It was a mix of "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," an iconic war time tune by The Andrews Sister.
- 3 hours ago
Severely injured paramedic walks down the aisle at his weddingSeverely injured paramedic walks down the aisle at his wedding Months of rehabilitation Miles has defied the odds and walked down the aisle to marry his fiancee Brook Weber on Saturday January 28, 2017.
- 6 hours ago
Protests against Trump's immigration plan set in more than 30 citiesProtests against Trump's immigration plan set in more than 30 cities Scores of protests were planned across the nation Sunday as angry immigrant advocates pressed their demand for an end to President Trump's executive order barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.
- 6 hours ago
Immigration order halts travelers at DFW airportImmigration order halts travelers at DFW airport President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration halted reunions for families at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Saturday.
- 19 hours ago
Austin immigrant reacts to temporary immigration banAustin immigrant reacts to temporary immigration ban Austin Mayor Steve Adler said Saturday night that more than 600 refugees are expected to come to the city in the next year. For many in the area, the uncertainty of what will happen during the next few months is causing concern.
- 19 hours ago
Man who saved truck fire victim wanted to set a good example for his sonMan who saved truck fire victim wanted to set a good example for his son It was a remarkable rescue with heroes risking their lives to save a man from a burning truck on Friday. He was involved in a morning crash on I-37 and, just moments after impact, he and his truck were engulfed in flames.
- 19 hours ago
Crime Stoppers seeking information in unsolved murder caseCrime Stoppers seeking information in unsolved murder case Authorities in San Antonio are appealing to the public for help in solving the murder of Kimberly Pizzini Osborne.
- 19 hours ago
Beware Of 'Facebook Cloning'Beware Of 'Facebook Cloning' Most Facebook friend requests come from actual friends, but some come from anonymous people with ulterior motives. And, if you fall for their tricks, it could cost you.
- 19 hours ago
Seton medical mission served hundreds in Hays CountySeton medical mission served hundreds in Hays County Nearly 19 percent of Hays County residents are uninsured. That's higher than the national average of 16 percent.
- 20 hours ago
Adler gives annual State of the City addressAdler gives annual State of the City address Mayor Steve Adler delivered his annual State of the City address to a packed audience in City Hall Saturday evening.
- 19 hours ago
Heroes pull man from burning truck; help us find themHeroes pull man from burning truck; help us find them A man involved in a major crash on Interstate 37 Friday morning is lucky to be alive after he found himself trapped inside of his truck, engulfed in flames.
- 1 day ago
Anonymous donor spends $13,250 to pay lunch debts for 148 studentsAnonymous donor spends $13,250 to pay lunch debts for 148 students JOHNSTON, Iowa -- An anonymous donor has paid off lunch debts for 148 Johnston elementary school students whose accounts were in the red by $10 or more.
- 1 day ago
Canadian PM Trudeau sends welcome tweet to refugeesCanadian PM Trudeau sends welcome tweet to refugees Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a message for refugees rejected by U.S. President Donald Trump: Canada will take you.
- 1 day ago
Due to high capacity, Bastrop animal shelter offering low adoption fees over weekendDue to high capacity, Bastrop animal shelter offering low adoption fees over weekend Due to high capacity, the Bastrop County Animal Shelter is having a 'flash sale' on adoptions Saturday and Sunday.
- 1 day ago
Texas mosque destroyed in early-morning blaze; cause unknownTexas mosque destroyed in early-morning blaze; cause unknown An early-morning fire Saturday destroyed a Texas mosque that was a target of hatred several years ago and experienced a burglary just a week ago.
- 1 day ago
One dead, six injured in overnight crash in Del ValleOne dead, six injured in overnight crash in Del Valle One man was killed and six people were injured in an overnight crash.
- 1 day ago
